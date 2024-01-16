Gov. Noem Announces District 34 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Becky Drury to represent District 34 in the South Dakota House of Representatives, effective January 16, 2024. The vacancy was created after Jess Olson announced her resignation. Drury will serve during the 2024 legislative session.

“I am proud to appoint Becky to this role,” said Governor Noem. “We have worked together in the past to create real solutions for the people of South Dakota – and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

Drury has served as the state representative for District 32 since January 2021. She has since moved to District 34. She resigned the District 32 seat in order to take this appointment.

“I’m thankful to Governor Noem for appointing me to fill the vacancy in the House of Representatives in District 34,” said Drury. “It is my honor to continue serving Rapid City. Much like my service on the City Council, where my goal was for the betterment of all of Rapid City, this move will carry on my goal to serve Rapid City and our great state.”

During Rep. Drury’s time in the legislature, she has advocated for victims of child abuse, supported teachers, looked for solutions to workforce shortages, and focused on creating more transparency in state government. Drury has also served as a member of the Rapid City Common Council and on the Wall School Board. She has a Master’s Degree in Administration and a Bachelor of Science, both from the University of South Dakota.

Governor Noem has been continuing the process of considering candidates for District 32. Interested parties can submit resumes and cover letters to [email protected] by Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024.

###