Guest column: What do we do about HJR 5001? By Sen. John Wiik, SDGOP Chairman

What do we do about HJR 5001?

By Sen. John Wiik, SDGOP Chairman

As I traveled back and forth to Pierre this weekend, my phone was ringing constantly. What do we do about HJR 5001? What are you going to do? What can I do? After an Executive Board meeting and over 50 phone calls about this matter, I felt that three things needed to be said and to be solved before we can move forward on this issue.

The 2022 convention . Most of this issue stems from the Republican convention of 2022. I understand the frustration with the events of that convention, and I have been looking for solutions. That frustration comes from a disconnect between our voters and our delegates. As a party, we then failed to achieve the primary goal of a convention—to unify the party around our candidates and march together locked arms to victory in November. In some respects we are victims of our own success, having reached over half of SD voter registrations and over 90 percent of state legislative seats. Factions have developed within our midst. The only opponent some can see is the other side of our own party.

The gradual replacement of the SDGOP with the House and Senate Republican PAC's . This development has become an incredible convenience for the executive board and Chairman of SDGOP, but having those hands off the wheel have not served the county party organizations well. The county parties see their influence falling away and are perhaps trying to find new ways to stay relevant in this changing political landscape. In the same frame of thought, the Senate and House caucuses are gradually able to be more detached from the county party organizations.

This development has become an incredible convenience for the executive board and Chairman of SDGOP, but having those hands off the wheel have not served the county party organizations well. The county parties see their influence falling away and are perhaps trying to find new ways to stay relevant in this changing political landscape. In the same frame of thought, the Senate and House caucuses are gradually able to be more detached from the county party organizations. A tremendous change I have witnessed, perhaps since the 2021 passing of Rush Limbaugh, has been a lack of civility in disagreement. We are a big tent party and there is absolutely no officeholder or even voter that adheres to this platform to the letter. I served on the last two platform committees, one as chairman. The pressure to tighten the platform to fit a certain mindset within the party is real, and only serves to frustrate everyone. Many floor debates are heard quoting the planks of the platform that fit a certain mindset—while another plank is quoted back to the other side of the same issue. There is room for disagreement within our party. Our common goals of small stable government, economic growth and adherence to our Constitution will continue to push us forward in a common direction, but we need to learn that disagreement is ok. We’re operating in the arena of ideas, and we can debate without the fear of retribution for a different idea. The basic ideas of conservative Republican policies are proven to work, and unlike Liberal and Progressive ideologies, the more we debate our ideas, the better they become. It’s up to us to educate our voters and respond to our own party without harsh lecturing. We need to engage each other and maintain civility in all circles.

With those three things in mind, the crisis points that bring us to the annual introduction of bills or resolutions that will effectively change our entire election system in South Dakota stem from a belief that delegates are straying from the voters. When a Party loses a connection with its voters, it has no business being a 51% registration party. We must not create a situation that seven hundred people can overturn an 80/20 primary election. 56% of those 700+ voters ruled the day—but many in the party believed that too many delegates ignored the will of the voters.

Enter this year’s attempt, HJR 5001. Last year’s SB40, with its problems was much cleaner and would have allowed the legislature to tweak things as we go and fix mistakes. A constitutional amendment is forever. I vehemently disagree with HJR 5001 being a Constitutional Amendment. HJR 5001 has flaws that the legislature will not be able to fix and therefore surrenders its sovereignty to the interpretations of courts.

There are some who believe the only interpretation of this HJR 5001 once the clarification lawsuits start will be to open the primaries and no longer allow Republican voters to choose Republican candidates. Independents and some minor party activity is not adequately addressed, and a judge will have to intervene. Is there a way to fix this? Possibly. I don’t believe that it’s necessary, as we have a system that has provided some of the giants in South Dakota political history. From Bill Janklow and Marty Jackley to Chris Nelson, Josh Haeder and beyond, the SDGOP convention has provided greatness for South Dakota, and we should not surrender that connection we’ve built for our voters.

Finally, I look at our SDGOP convention as a system similar toour Electoral College. If we move to a complete primary system, what is the incentive for a candidate to visit places like Mcintosh or Milbank or Martin? If HJR 5001 passes, it would be entirely possible to stay in counties with single digit prefixes on their license plates and rarely stray from an interstate, leaving the possibility of countless small towns once again left out of another vote or another political decision.

I cannot speak for the entire Central Committee—I can’t even speak for our entire Executive Committee. I can only speak for myself as a small county chairman and the SDGOP Chairman. Let’s keep our disagreements out of the Constitution and open the dialog to solve our problems in our own Party. Please send HJR 5001 to the 41st day on Wednesday and start working together better Thursday and beyond.