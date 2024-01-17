Guest column: What do we do about HJR 5001? By Sen. John Wiik, SDGOP Chairman

What do we do about HJR 5001?
By Sen. John Wiik, SDGOP Chairman
As I traveled back and forth to Pierre this weekend, my phone was ringing constantly. What do we do about HJR 5001? What are you going to do? What can I do? After an Executive Board meeting and over 50 phone calls about this matter, I felt that three things needed to be said and to be solved before we can move forward on this issue.
- The 2022 convention. Most of this issue stems from the Republican convention of 2022. I understand the frustration with the events of that convention, and I have been looking for solutions. That frustration comes from a disconnect between our voters and our delegates. As a party, we then failed to achieve the primary goal of a convention—to unify the party around our candidates and march together locked arms to victory in November. In some respects we are victims of our own success, having reached over half of SD voter registrations and over 90 percent of state legislative seats. Factions have developed within our midst. The only opponent some can see is the other side of our own party.
- The gradual replacement of the SDGOP with the House and Senate Republican PAC’s. This development has become an incredible convenience for the executive board and Chairman of SDGOP, but having those hands off the wheel have not served the county party organizations well. The county parties see their influence falling away and are perhaps trying to find new ways to stay relevant in this changing political landscape. In the same frame of thought, the Senate and House caucuses are gradually able to be more detached from the county party organizations.
- A tremendous change I have witnessed, perhaps since the 2021 passing of Rush Limbaugh, has been a lack of civility in disagreement. We are a big tent party and there is absolutely no officeholder or even voter that adheres to this platform to the letter. I served on the last two platform committees, one as chairman. The pressure to tighten the platform to fit a certain mindset within the party is real, and only serves to frustrate everyone. Many floor debates are heard quoting the planks of the platform that fit a certain mindset—while another plank is quoted back to the other side of the same issue. There is room for disagreement within our party. Our common goals of small stable government, economic growth and adherence to our Constitution will continue to push us forward in a common direction, but we need to learn that disagreement is ok. We’re operating in the arena of ideas, and we can debate without the fear of retribution for a different idea. The basic ideas of conservative Republican policies are proven to work, and unlike Liberal and Progressive ideologies, the more we debate our ideas, the better they become. It’s up to us to educate our voters and respond to our own party without harsh lecturing. We need to engage each other and maintain civility in all circles.
With those three things in mind, the crisis points that bring us to the annual introduction of bills or resolutions that will effectively change our entire election system in South Dakota stem from a belief that delegates are straying from the voters. When a Party loses a connection with its voters, it has no business being a 51% registration party. We must not create a situation that seven hundred people can overturn an 80/20 primary election. 56% of those 700+ voters ruled the day—but many in the party believed that too many delegates ignored the will of the voters.
Enter this year’s attempt, HJR 5001. Last year’s SB40, with its problems was much cleaner and would have allowed the legislature to tweak things as we go and fix mistakes. A constitutional amendment is forever. I vehemently disagree with HJR 5001 being a Constitutional Amendment. HJR 5001 has flaws that the legislature will not be able to fix and therefore surrenders its sovereignty to the interpretations of courts.
There are some who believe the only interpretation of this HJR 5001 once the clarification lawsuits start will be to open the primaries and no longer allow Republican voters to choose Republican candidates. Independents and some minor party activity is not adequately addressed, and a judge will have to intervene. Is there a way to fix this? Possibly. I don’t believe that it’s necessary, as we have a system that has provided some of the giants in South Dakota political history. From Bill Janklow and Marty Jackley to Chris Nelson, Josh Haeder and beyond, the SDGOP convention has provided greatness for South Dakota, and we should not surrender that connection we’ve built for our voters.
Finally, I look at our SDGOP convention as a system similar toour Electoral College. If we move to a complete primary system, what is the incentive for a candidate to visit places like Mcintosh or Milbank or Martin? If HJR 5001 passes, it would be entirely possible to stay in counties with single digit prefixes on their license plates and rarely stray from an interstate, leaving the possibility of countless small towns once again left out of another vote or another political decision.
I cannot speak for the entire Central Committee—I can’t even speak for our entire Executive Committee. I can only speak for myself as a small county chairman and the SDGOP Chairman. Let’s keep our disagreements out of the Constitution and open the dialog to solve our problems in our own Party. Please send HJR 5001 to the 41st day on Wednesday and start working together better Thursday and beyond.
i’m finding myself having to apply serious meditation on whether rush hudson limbaugh III was a facilitator of civility during his final six months on the planet. the record says otherwise.
This is not a time for civility.
if you say so. let’s see how it goes then.
Something does need to be done. Its not right that a Republican primary voter could vote for a precinct person at the beginning of June when they don’t even know for sure who or what that precinct person might be voting on 3 weeks later because a shadow candidate could decide to run the night before.
For starters maybe Constitutional Candidates should be required to get some petition signatures or file a form to turn in in March like other candidates are required so voters can at least know for certain who their precinct people will have to choose from and have the opportunity to ask them before voting in the primary. This could limit some convention shenanigans and bring a little more transparency to all Republican voters.
Things are run by people who show up.
If you let the Qanon and MAGA people take over they will run the party accordingly. If you don’t like that crowd then show up and quit whining about how things are being run.
It happened the last convention and unfortunately Steve was a casualty but it could have been much worse. A call to service was made and there were quite a few of us who re-engaged to show up and push back. It’s not just votes, it’s hours of discussion with your fellow Republicans talking about the heart and soul of the party. You take away these elections and people just won’t care anymore and the party will be hollowed out much more so than even today. When these pirates come in and call many of us who have worked so hard for this party RINOS when they have never lifted a finger or offered a dime for this party should be enough to motivate you to show up!
MAGA is the majority. Iowa proved that. Get out of the way if you can’t lend a hand.
that was one of the least attended iowa caucus events ever. fortunately you have snow to blame for the low turnout numbers among total republicans.
Except MAGA and Qanon people are not very enjoyable to be around — given the option between spending my Saturday morning fighting their toxicity and being called names or spending time with my family, doing laundry or walking the dog. It’s pretty easy choice. They have pushed people out with their negativity.