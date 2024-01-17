A measure to ask South Dakota voters to choose for themselves whether they would like the same opportunity to choose their Attorney General and other offices in a primary election as they have to select their Governor or legislators failed in committee after sponsors could not convince the House State Affairs Committee to send the resolution on to the floor.
House Joint Resolution 5001, a measure proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, requiring all non-judicial offices elected by a statewide vote to be nominated at a primary election failed to gather sufficient votes in committee to move the measure to the floor after testimony from several interested parties, including South Dakota Republican Chairman and Senator John Wiik.
The discussion over moving offices out of the convention process has arisen after a trend has emerged at State Republican Conventions of groups of activists registering as precinct people showing up only to vote, and not otherwise participating in any Republican Party activities. Controversy over these activists grew after the last Republican convention after many of the agitators forced a vote to make the convention free, which would have bankrupted the Republican Party. The measure narrowly lost by 5 votes.
It remains to be seen if the proposal will come back in another form during this legislative session, but this remains a problem which the Republican Party will have to face in the months to come.
5 thoughts on “HJR 5001 sent to 41st day in committee”
“The world is run by those who show up.” George S. Mickelson
yes unfortunately democracies only last until the people realize they can vote themselves money and then they collapse.
If this isnt fixed, at the next convention the saner members of the party will stay home, and the deranged delegates will successfully vote to bankrupt the party and take all the money for themselves.
The convention vendors better demand payment in advance.
“We (Democrats) don’t have a problem, please don’t try to solve a problem that we don’t have,” Leismeister said. Erin Healy, the only other Democrat on the committee, joined Leismeister in his vote against the initiative.
-dakota scout
This public display of GOP infighting is embarassing.
yes it’s embarrassing, especially as it originates in ignorance. Re-read the post under Scott Odenbach’s submission by Anonymous @ 11:30 pm on January 15th, who revealed he not only did not read the job description of the precinct committee people, he doesn’t understand the job of the lieutenant governor, either. He says they voted for Steve because they wanted an LG who would “control” the governor. Larry would be the first to tell you he doesn’t preside over the governor, he presides over the senate.
SMH