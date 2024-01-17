Zikmund Announces Senate Re-election

SIOUX FALLS–District 14 State Senator Larry Zikmund announced his intent to seek reelection for the Legislature today. A respected leader in the Capitol and Sioux Falls, Larry is an experienced and effective public servant advocating for the people of District 14.

“District 14 voters have honored me with the support over the years, and I’ll work hard to earn their support again in 2024,” said Zikmund. “South Dakota is moving forward in the right direction, but we need to keep working on the issues impacting Sioux Falls’ growth and prosperity. Experience matters, and that’s what I’m offering District 14.”

Zikmund was first elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2014, where he served until winning the vacant Senate seat in 2020. He is a member of the state budget setting Appropriations Committee, the Vice-Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and member of the Retirement Laws. A veteran himself, Zikmund is especially proud of his work to support active service members, veterans and their families including his leadership to help build the new South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

District 14 encompasses southeast Sioux Falls in Minnehaha County between Cliff Avenue and Veterans Parkway. Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.

