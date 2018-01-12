GOP Candidate Lora Hubbel persists in racist comments against Sen. Troy Heinert. And she still needs to resign from race.

Lora Hubbel apparently can’t stop being Lora Hubbel.
That includes the ugly side she exposes which highlight why she should never be elected to office.
If you’ll note her new comments on a story by Lakota Country Times about her attack on Democrat State Senator Troy Heinert…:
Hubbel was lambasted by Native Americans who took offense to the tone and implication of Hubbel’s post. Pat Powers of the South Dakota War College called on Hubbel to exit the race. Hubbel would continue in the post saying that she is not a racist and that the choice of Bruce Whalen, an Oglala Lakota citizen, as a running mate was further evidence.
Hubbel did not seem to understand the offensive nature of her Pocahontas comment. President Donald Trump angered much of Indian Country when he referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas in the past. Trump says that she has attempted to use a claim of Native ancestry to gain political favor. Hubbel’s use of the term was a low-blow and many Native Americans take offense to non-Native people attempting to decide who warrants tribal-citizenship.
Hubbel stood by her comments in statement provided to LCT.
“If I called someone “King Tut” I would be doing so because I thought they held a much higher opinion of themselves then what others do. I meant similar with Sen. Heinert. I tried to reduce Troy Heinert a bit by calling him a famous Indian. Others have said similar when we hear the now infamous quote, “and you, sir, are no Ronald Reagan!” I have been told I erred and should have called him, Faux-cahontas because he pretending to be a caliber of a person that he is not. Troy is nothing like the heroine Pocahontas,” said Hubbel.
First, he has a much diluted blood line to the American Indians. Second of all he threw the Indian kids under the bus by refusing to call the perpetrators of the Gear Up Scandal in for questioning.
And…
Heinert condemned the comments.
New offensive comments trying to deflect criticism by claiming Heinert has a “much diluted blood line to the American Indians?”
Lora Hubbel still doesn’t get it.
And as before, she needs to resign from the race.
So Pat, has this become the race-bait blog of SD? The last 2 days it was Neal Tapio about race and Islamophobia. Now you are race-baiting Lora Hubbel against the Indians? I would love to commend Brandon Ecoffey, owner and editor of the Lakota Country Times for doing a great article and setting the record straight. Pat, I suggest you take some lessons from Brandon instead of the National Enquirer.
DISGRACEFUL–please resign Ms. Hubbel, or just quietly go away
Pat….you have never ever talked to me, you have no idea who I am. How about an interview for once?
Funny. I see Lora is posting on her page that Pat “doesn’t even know her”. She’s truly clueless how ignorant her posts are. You don’t have to have met her to see she needs to seek help. She’d be best serving both the state and herself by dropping out. Even the casual observer can easily see she is unelectable. And, cue her one supporter…….
Jon, got it, you don’t like Lora. That’s an opinion you’ve made very clear and I’m sure your insults could write us a novel. When you say things like “she needs to seek help” do you have a license to make that diagnosis? We see this same thing happening to Trump and when these claims are made by people without a documented license, it’s not very convincing.
I do think you need to spend time with someone to actually “know” them. Some people on here claim to know me, but they don’t. They’ll call TJones & Tapio racists and I disagree. How much do we really know someone? At times, we’ll hear comments from people who’ve experienced a family member committing suicide say, “I never knew they were so depressed or lost. I wish they would’ve talked to me.” I’ve said it.
I agree with Hubbel’s stand on: pro-life, eliminate Common Core, transparency in Pierre, concerns about immigration and refugee resettlement and the need to reduce entitlement program spending. I disagree with her about vaccines and other conspiracy topics. Do I think she will win? No. Do I think she should drop out? Nope. She brings attention to issues that need to be talked about and I don’t think she’s the type to get back to her day job when she’s obviously passionate about politics.
She’s not politically correct, she doesn’t tip-toe around making sure not to offend anyone, she’s not afraid of false accusations made about her, she’s loud and we can hear her…good or bad. I think she’d hold her own in a debate with other candidates and a Q&A to follow. I hope we see some scheduled in the future.
Say what you will, we all got advice to give;)
I never said anything even close to the effect of “I don’t like her”.. what I have said, and will say again, is that she has zero chance of winning, and makes it worse almost every time she posts. All you have to do is scroll through her posts, and it’s abundantly clear she is, at best, a wild conspiracy theorist. She grasps at any straw hoping to find a platform to run on. Nanobots ? Back to Sleep?
How do you know she’s not politically correct? How do you know she doesn’t tip-toe around causing offense? How do you know she’s not afraid of accusations? How do you know she can hold her own in a debate? How do you know she’s not suicidal? Even if you know her, you said you don’t know her.
FFS. All we have to go on is her words and actions. If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck. If she doesn’t think she’s a duck, it’s up to her to project a different image.
Ike – Leave me alone. I’ve asked once. Like I said, if we were on a forum that allowed me to block your account, I would and I’d flag you for inappropriate language.
You can’t resist, no self-control. Leave me alone. Porter use to do this too. Stop it.
Well it’s refreshing to hear an intelligent comment from KM. By the way KM, there is not a candidate out there that you are going to agree with 100% of the time. I don’t even agree with Lora all the time either, but I will say this, you definitely know where she stands.
What’s not to like?
Racially offensive statements, Anti-vaxxer paranoia, name-calling, utterly bizarre statements, and claiming we suffered God’s punishment in Vietnam because “America did NOT support Israel when they asked for bombers to help them destroy Auschwitz…”
The list is so, so long
This is Indian related, something the SD lame stream media doesn’t want to touch. ttps://www.npr.org/sections/ombudsman/2013/08/09/209282064/s-dakota-indian-foster-care-4-the-mystery-of-a-missing-100-million
Lora Hubbel is made up of equal parts stupid and racist.
This is what they revert to when they can’t argue facts.