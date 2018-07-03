GOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson says live free with E15 for Independence Day!

Dusty Johnson says Live free with E15 for Independence Day! (Via facebook)

  1. Nonymouse

    Gotta stick with E10. Running a higher blend would cause dire consequences under the hood. However, you should speak with Pruit about his loathing for ethanol.

