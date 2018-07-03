I brought the cheese. Looks like Senator Stace Nelson is bringing the whine.

I brought some Cheese. Did someone have something to go with it?
Here we go. Looks like today, State Senator Stace Nelson is bringing some whine to the after-convention party. You know, that convention where he was attacking Kristi Noem’s choice for Lt. Governor, and tried to run against him.
I guess that after attacking literally everyone in the Republican party, especially many of the GOP’s statewide candidates, constantly calling anyone in spitting distance RINO’s, running his hand-selected legislative candidates to knock out legislators who oppose him, calling fellow Republicans corrupt, standing with Rick Weiland, trafficking with liberal democrat Cory Heidelberger, voting with the Democrats in the State Senate, and seeking their help on legislation, Republican donors are supposed to run to Senator Nelson with bags of cash for his re-election?
And lest we forget, after taking pride in voting no on everything, Senator Nelson is upset that organizations (or their lobbyists) have no interest in supporting him. Apparently in his world, groups that employ lobbyists are supposed to kiss his @$$ and give him money just because he’s a self-important State Senator. Instead of what they actually do, which is support candidates whom they feel support their legislative measures. And to him, anything less is ‘blacklisting?’
If Senator Nelson is upset because no one he regularly attacks or votes against has an interest in making campaign contributions to him, might I suggest he send a fundraising letter to the South Dakota Democrat Party? Certainly, the evidence shows that’s who he’s standing with and providing the most support for.
Because he sure isn’t supporting any Republicans lately.
Will he still be able to run for his State Senate seat since he ran for Lt. Governor at Convention? The SOS made it pretty clear that any candidate at convention must resign their seat before running (both Russell and Rhoden did). Seems to me that either his State Senate run or his Lt. run would be invalid. Or both?
Nelson’s re-election to the Senate would be invalid leaving a rare moderate Democrat from Freeman to win and hold the seat for two years.
it would be interesting to see how that would be different, in terms of support for the state gop.
Ardon Wek
Wek for District 19 a farmer and as grounded as they come would love to have your support I’m sure so that old broken down Marine can finally go out to pasture.
We could celebrate Ardon replacing Stace with an ice cold beer and some Chislic. Two years you recruit a Republican to replace this moderate Salt of the Earth Democrat. 🙂
Here’s your real Democrats. Advocating replacing a conservative Republican with a liberal Democrat because the conservative Republican won’t go along with the Democrats posing as Republicans.
Didn’t you guys try this in 2016? How’d that work out for you?
Go back to the Democrat Party, “John,” “Dan,” & “Larry.”
Stace you should get ready for that parade to honor you tomorrow. The most ineffective legislator.
someone who can’t (or conveniently won’t) list the many clear differences between the state’s establishment republicans and democrats has no business whatsoever thinking themselves more republican than anyone else. what a load of self promoting crybaby crap. grow balls or shut up.
is the sales tax increase everyone voted yes on, the same one that provided teacher pay increases as an alternative to flipping the aid formula or some other budget buster move? the tax increase that also had a clause about decreasing if any revenue from internet sales taxes were collected? help me remember. i might be conflating a few good republican ideas here.
I like him. He is over the top but he is a good guy.
He does not have good tactics but he does have a big heart.
I think that’s his gut, not his heart.
Anonymous 3:30
I must assume you are completely out of touch with what goes on in Pierre on a daily basis durning session. Her isn’t a good guy. He threatens, bullies, lies about Legislators and his career. He is a man that served, I will give him that, but he never received a promotion and was a security guard at the end of his “broken down Marine” career. Case in point he states that he has solved thousands of gun and assault cases? We have all asked true defenders of our safety and they attest that there is not way one person could ever do that. Well release those facts.
[editor… I’m going to redact that, absent proof of some of what you’re saying. Not saying it isn’t true, but it might be a little strong absent proof. -PP]
And finally couldn’t get anyone to give him a first nominating speech, nor a second, not a second second nomination speech.
The end.
Frankly, I’ll be surprised if his Democrat opponent doesn’t challenge his candidacy under 12-6-3: Candidacy for two offices at one election prohibited–Exceptions. No person may be a candidate for nomination or election to more than one public office except for the office of President of the United States or vice president of the United States. However, a candidate for any such office is not prohibited from being elected to any one or more party offices as may be provided in chapter 12-5.
While I’m not a lawyer, the term “candidate for nomination” appears to be specific to political party convention nominations. The only other method of becoming a candidate I’m aware of is by filing the paperwork to appear on a ballot as a candidate for election.
“Because he sure isn’t supporting any Republicans lately.”
Pat, Stace supports the 20% true conservative Republicans. They were the ones that voted against the Sales Tax increase while most Republicans joined in with 100% (minus one) Democratic legislators to pass it and have it signed into law by our Republican Governor. Those votes are part of the so-called Cherry Picked scorecards.
So much for the SDGOP leadership being against higher taxes and bigger government.
Steve, What Democrat has stace ever attacked publicly? I cant think of ONE
So are you saying that all Republicans are automatically conservatives and all Democrats are automatically liberals? If so, then explain why a majority of Republican legislators sided with the Democrats on the Sales Tax increase?
Trump refused to support all Republicans. Jeb and Kasich refused to support Trump. I know a lot of Republicans who refuse to support a lot of Republicans. It happens.
I’m glad Democrats in PA, MI, WI all chose to support Trump.
Steve, Stace and Lance were the ONLY republicans in the state Senate to vote in favor of spending $12 million of public funds on election campaigns. They voted against the repeal of IM 22, which would have forced taxpayers to pay for political campaigns. it was HB 1069 in 2017. At the time, according to the Republican Platform drafted in 2016, Republicans were supposed to be opposed to the use of taxpayer dollars to fund political campaigns. (We took that plank out this year, having learned that lots of Republicans, like Nelson and Russell, are okay with blowing millions of dollars on election campaigns.)
Since when is raiding the state treasury to pay for your own re-election campaign a conservative value???
anne beal thanks for that very interesting and wasteful wasteful list.
You are correct, young lady. Messrs. Nelson and Russell are all about taking taxpayer dollars for themselves. Russell is a known corruption documented by the supreme court and fired for cause. Nelson cries “corruption” more than a bird calling for a cracker but is sitting in a messy nest of his own corruption with robocalls and other unethical behaviors.
Seems like Reagan said good Republicans agreed 80% of the time
This a cherry picked attack. The comment above was also attached to a video giving context to the full expression. For those not interested in the 10 minute video, it contains interviews from several congresspeople who are expressing their frustrations with the establishment machinations of Washington, DC.
Wow! Trigger much? He voted with the Democrats or he votes no? Which is it? So this is the brilliant plan? Claim the guy that even the establishment’s single preferred scorecard shows is conservative, is really a Democrat?! But the actual Democrats who have taken over the GOP are the real Republicans? (SMH)
Whatever Stace.
He and Lance Russell voted with the Democrats on HB 1069, in 2017. They tried to get the taxpayers to pay for their re-election campaigns.
The people of SD have spoken on HB 1069.
Tara, I know, the people voted to cut $12,000,000 out of the education budget and blow it on political campaigns. Because political advertising is more important than schoolbooks?
The problem is, not many of them understood that’s what IM 22 was going to do. Did they realize that was the point of the measure, to take the taxpayers’ money and give it to political campaigns? Did they realize the only wiggle room in the state budget is in education spending? If HB1069 had not repealed IM22, the cuts would have come from education. Damn straight it was an emergency, if they cut that much from education, the teachers would have blown up the state House.
Did the people understand that the state constitution only allows appropriations to be made by the legislature, making IM 22 unconstitutional? Did a guy who was running for AG understand that?
Did “true conservatives” Nelson and Russell read the plank in the 2016 Republican platform expressing opposition to using taxpayer dollars to fund political campaigns? Have they read the state constitution?
You say the people have spoken. Maybe they should have read it first.
Voting for that is in no way shape or form conservative. The Democrats in South Dakota are the ones who want that because they can’t raise money. My tax dollars should not go to campaigns. They need to raise their own money. Again anyone voting for that is automatically not a conservative.
IM 22 was found to be unconstitutional…lance and stace voted to keep an unconstitutional measure…no conservative I know would do that
Stace is a bully that threatens and attacks anyone he doesn’t feel is with him. He is a career politician that accomplishes nothing as he is usually hiding in the bathroom. I love how the few comments supporting Stace try to show how everyone else is wrong and Stace is right. With the majority of people feeling that Stace is a waste of effort and would better serve the South Dakota by not being a politician anymore, you have to wonder that there probably is a lot of truth in what everyone says about Stace.
John. Take 10 minutes and view the video and then you can return to square the circle.
Kelly,
I have had enough of listening to loud mouth Stace. He is a horrible individual.
Kelly, he’s been lying about the 2018 platform, bellowing that it was gutted by RINOs. Anybody who reads it for themselves can see he’s full of crap.
Anne, that’s another issue. My comment is to this parsed FB post. The video strongly relates. I would be sincerely interested in your opinion of the video. Do you believe it to be factual and can those dynamics translate to the state level ?
I don’t see a link to a video and I don’t care. Stace is a loudmouth bullshitter who stands with Democrats and then turns around and tells his friends he’s a conservative.
Over the years he has harassed two of my state representatives and one of my state senators.
He lied to me, directly, when I asked him if it were true he had been involved in the robocalls. His own pal, Shawn Tornow, said, in court, that Stace Nelson did it.
Now he’s lying about what transpired at the convention. I don’t care what’s in some video. If Nelson had anything to do with it, it’s crap.
What video?
Anny, I think Kelly had posted a link to a video but it’s gone now. Probably irrelevant.
You tell them “John!”
Point to the doll and tell us where the big Marine hurt your feelings.
Standing with Rick Weiland
Endless attacks on Republicans but never a Democrat
Just like convention…no o e would give a speech for him…he had to get up and blather on about himself…to get 22%…5% less than Lance did on the first vote……so Stace did worse than Lance so he is not the top claimed conservative.
The attacks on here are exactly like what the liberals make. Now you supposed Republicans who claim Nelson stands with Democrats, are advocating actually supporting a liberal Democrat over a proven conservative Republican. Shows who the real Democrats are.
Whatever Stace. You who stands with Rick Weiland and attacks Republicans or a Democrat. Not sure there’s a difference, except there will be one more stall available in the bathroom if you’re not there.
Stace, how many different names do you have on here? You wont convince anyone as you are the only one supporting yourself
I’ll take a real Democrat over a fake Republican troublemaker. People are getting tired of your BS.
He doesn’t support any Republican that doesn’t stand with him. There are very conservative Republicans that scored higher than him and he continues to try to trash them. In fact going to length of making up a new scorecard that makes him look good and blathering that all over the state. Good Republicans don’t trash good Republican legislators.
I think it is official. Stace has claimed victim status. I think it is a protected class in the Democrats. He has been. RINO for years. Might as well re-register, if he had an ounce of integrity.