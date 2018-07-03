I brought the cheese. Looks like Senator Stace Nelson is bringing the whine.

I brought some Cheese. Did someone have something to go with it?

Here we go. Looks like today, State Senator Stace Nelson is bringing some whine to the after-convention party. You know, that convention where he was attacking Kristi Noem’s choice for Lt. Governor, and tried to run against him.

I guess that after attacking literally everyone in the Republican party, especially many of the GOP’s statewide candidates, constantly calling anyone in spitting distance RINO’s, running his hand-selected legislative candidates to knock out legislators who oppose him, calling fellow Republicans corrupt, standing with Rick Weiland, trafficking with liberal democrat Cory Heidelberger, voting with the Democrats in the State Senate, and seeking their help on legislation, Republican donors are supposed to run to Senator Nelson with bags of cash for his re-election?

And lest we forget, after taking pride in voting no on everything, Senator Nelson is upset that organizations (or their lobbyists) have no interest in supporting him. Apparently in his world, groups that employ lobbyists are supposed to kiss his @$$ and give him money just because he’s a self-important State Senator. Instead of what they actually do, which is support candidates whom they feel support their legislative measures. And to him, anything less is ‘blacklisting?’

If Senator Nelson is upset because no one he regularly attacks or votes against has an interest in making campaign contributions to him, might I suggest he send a fundraising letter to the South Dakota Democrat Party? Certainly, the evidence shows that’s who he’s standing with and providing the most support for.

Because he sure isn’t supporting any Republicans lately.

