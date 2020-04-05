In part….

GOP Statement on the passing of State Representative Robert Glanzer

Friends and family across the State of South Dakota alike are mourning the passing of Robert Glanzer, who represented District 22 (Beadle & Kingsbury Counties) this week after a long battle against the COVID-19 virus.

Robert was the first sitting lawmaker in the country to succumb to the pandemic which has most people in the country confined to their homes, but rather than focus on his illness, the South Dakota Republican Party chooses to memorialize Robert’s long history of public service and remarkable life that touched so many across the state.

According to Robert’s obituary, Bob served as a teacher and coach in his early professional career at Wessington Springs High School until 1975, when Bob was named the manager of the South Dakota State Fair, a position he served in until 1979. He then started his banking career at Farmers and Merchants Bank, he continued in banking until retiring from American Bank & Trust in 2012. He was elected to the South Dakota State House of Representatives in 2017, where “he proudly and tirelessly served the people of South Dakota until his death.”

Representative Glanzer, who was already prepared to run again for office in 2020, is sorely missed by his many friends and colleagues.