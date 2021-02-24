Gov Kristi Noem response to Argus Reporter Joe Sneve now a meme

Just caught this today as it is making the rounds on Facebook. It looks like Argus Leader Reporter Joe Sneve’s line of inquiry to Governor Kristi Noem is quickly taking off into Internet meme territory:
Another meme of Noem lying? Aren’t those a dime a dozen these days?
What part of this is a lie??
Where or what aspect did she lie about?