Gov Kristi Noem response to Argus Reporter Joe Sneve now a meme

@SoDakCampaigns

Just caught this today as it is making the rounds on Facebook. It looks like Argus Leader Reporter Joe Sneve’s line of inquiry to Governor Kristi Noem is quickly taking off into Internet meme territory:

2 thoughts on “Gov Kristi Noem response to Argus Reporter Joe Sneve now a meme”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.