Gov. Noem and Colleagues Oppose Biden’s Pause on Liquified Natural Gas Exports

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and 24 of her Republican colleagues issued a joint statement opposing the Biden Administration’s ban on approving applications to export liquified natural gas:

“As governors, we are very concerned by the Biden Administration’s move to pause approvals of new liquified natural gas (LNG) export projects, especially after Iran’s recent attack on Israel. The U.S. is the world’s leading exporter of LNG, and the decision to pause new approvals undermines our economic and national security, and the security of our allies.

“It creates instability and threatens future energy security throughout the world at a time when our allies need us the most. It sends a message that the U.S. is not a reliable energy partner.

“We call on the Biden Administration to reverse course and lift the pause, allowing America to retain its global energy advantage ensuring Americans and our allies abroad have access to a steady supply of affordable energy.”

“We stand with the people of Israel against this brazen and callous attack. Iran hates democracy, Freedom, and basic human rights – making them an enemy of Israel and the United States. I expect the Biden Administration to stand up for these shared principles and hold Iran accountable,” Governor Noem tweeted.

Governor Noem was joined by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

