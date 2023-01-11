Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Recognize Out-of-State Licenses

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession.

“South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”

The prime sponsor of the legislation will be Senator Jim Stalzer (R-11).

“A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state,” Said Senator Stalzer. “This bill will allow our boards and commissions discretion to streamline the licensing and certification process for professionals who are making South Dakota their new home.”

Other states that have implemented this reform have seen a dramatic impact on their workforce almost immediately. Arizona’s workforce grew by about 5,000 since their law was implemented according to data collected by the Common Sense and Goldwater Institutes.

In 2019, Governor Noem signed HB 1111 to provide fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and spouses. In 2021, she signed HB 1077 to recognize out-of-state licenses for healthcare professions.

Governor Noem discussed this proposal during her State of the State Address. You can find the video of that portion of the speech here .

