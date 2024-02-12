Gov. Noem Announces District 35 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Mike Walsh to represent District 35 in the South Dakota Senate, effective immediately.

“I am excited to appoint Mike to this role,” said Governor Noem. “He has a well-rounded background in public service, and I am confident he will be able to address South Dakota’s most important issues as District 35’s new Senator.”

Walsh has years of experience in both law enforcement and the United States Marine Corps. He is also a small business owner who understands the challenges of creating a successful enterprise, providing a strong work product, and supporting employees.

“Throughout my professional life, I have been inspired by a belief that government exists solely to benefit the lives of citizens. I bring to this role a well-rounded background in public service, including years of experience in both law enforcement and the United States Marine Corps, my chairmanship of a regional nonprofit, and relationships with local government,” said Walsh. “Thank you, Governor Noem, for the opportunity to build on this experience to serve and benefit the citizens of District 35 and all South Dakotans.”

Walsh has been a state and national leader in the Fraternal Order of Police and has volunteered as a Key Spouse at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He also used his leadership skills to mentor and aid a struggling South Dakota combat veteran who served multiple tours in Afghanistan. His broad understanding of people’s concerns, hopes, and future goals will do him well in the South Dakota Legislature.

