The latest from our self-declared ‘conservative’ savior: Government prints dollars to bribe the masses. Not including himself, I’m sure.

Now that he doesn’t have to trouble himself with trying to run as a Republican anymore, what’s the latest from our self-anointed savior, “Toby Doeden for South Dakota?” His latest declaration is that “Our Gov’t prints/creates trillions of dollars in 3 years and uses much of it to bribe the masses into compliance in an attempt to maintain power.”

I mean, damn.. what could be worse than the masses being bribed into compliance with government money?

I’m sure Toby is going to get right out there and give taxpayers back that $1.15 million of the forgiven coronavirus loan he got from the Paycheck Protection Program.

You can search the database yourself right here.