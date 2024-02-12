Now that he doesn’t have to trouble himself with trying to run as a Republican anymore, what’s the latest from our self-anointed savior, “Toby Doeden for South Dakota?” His latest declaration is that “Our Gov’t prints/creates trillions of dollars in 3 years and uses much of it to bribe the masses into compliance in an attempt to maintain power.”
I mean, damn.. what could be worse than the masses being bribed into compliance with government money?
I’m sure Toby is going to get right out there and give taxpayers back that $1.15 million of the forgiven coronavirus loan he got from the Paycheck Protection Program.
2 thoughts on “The latest from our self-declared ‘conservative’ savior: Government prints dollars to bribe the masses. Not including himself, I’m sure.”
Wait! Did Toby Doeden (Not A Republican) get paid off so he would not run for Congress like he was so sure he would? Is that the reason he dropped out?
It was not long ago when he posted his “Taxation is Theft” simpleton meme. That was removed prior to his announcing he was going to become an explorer scheme.
He to me is a walking, talking and posting stereotypical used car salesman wearing a 100% polyester plaid sport coat working at some seedy used car lot that will say and claim anything to make a sale. Making fun of the customers behind their backs as they drive away.
Doeden is a bloated hypocrite.