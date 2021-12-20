Gov. Noem Announces Legislation Blocking Critical Race Theory
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released the text of draft legislation to block Critical Race Theory (CRT) as the basis of education for South Dakota students.
“Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color, or national origin,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our schools should teach our children our nation’s true and honest history. They should teach about our successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world and our mistakes along the way. Our children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races.”
The legislation blocks any education based on the following false tenets:
- That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior;
- That individuals should be adversely treated or feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; or
- That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.
Governor Noem previously addressed CRT with her signing of Executive Order 2021-11, which blocked federal civics and history grants from being pursued in South Dakota.
Governor Noem was also the first candidate for public office in the country to sign the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools, and she published an op-ed with Dr. Ben Carson outlining that decision.
You can read the draft legislation here.
###
21 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Announces Legislation Blocking Critical Race Theory”
It would be cool if she would commission a study for alternatives to our current education system.
Perhaps pay parents, fund associations, provide research and feasibility grants, and turn schools into homeless shelters?
snort snort chuckle chuckle 🙂
Where is this taught in South Dakota?
Once again the SD ‘Publican party is suppressing free speech. They have tried making petition signing harder under the guise of not wanting liberal ideas for folks to vote on. It wouldn’t be allowed with South Dakota values.
You don’t seem to understand. Teachers don’t have “free speech” in the classroom in the normal sense of that term. Have you ever heard of a curriculum? They “suppress free speech” by design. Can teachers use profanity in front of children? No.
The lesson is that there are standards teachers must abide by.
Not teaching rank leftism is a pretty good one.
Ted couldn’t define curriculum if his life depended on it.
Ted also can’t read, as the proposed law only applies to higher ed, and CRT isn’t, and has never been taught in K-12, outside of he past year when some classes may have addressed it in discussion about current events. Ted also doesn’t understand what academic freedom is.
Don’t be like Ted.
So why don’t you actually refute what he said instead of attack him?
Pretty sure Anon @7:44pm did that Ymous, did you read the post responding to Ted’s premise (teachers teach leftism)? I can summarize the “refute” below with quoting the response:
1. law only applies to higher ed
2. CRT isn’t, and has never been taught in K-12
3. Ted also doesn’t understand what academic freedom is
I would add, his definition of “leftism” is most likely anything that doesn’t support the radical right wing agenda.
I actually completed high school unlike, Ted, and I don’t recall any “leftism” being taught. However, I realize a lot of the MAGA crowd considers correlating slavery with the civil war as “leftist”. So this is kind of a lose-lose scenario. If we have our children’s text books read like the Epoch Times headlines for you to consider it “unbiased” we are doomed. Just because you don’t want to believe something, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, or that it is leftism. Quit being such snowflakes.
CRT is a college level legal topic. It’s not taught in primary school at all. This is just making up a problem so they can pretend to fix it.
Had you read the draft bill, you’d see that it (A) covers colleges and law schools and (B) bans racialist neo-Marxism, not CRT narrowly.
Racialist neo-Marxism is in the K-12 schools to some extent and people are working to put more of it there. Wake up.
If the bill doesn’t address or name K-12, it doesn’t cover K-12. Facts over feelings Ted.
The draft legislation does not even honestly describe CRT. It’s not about feeling guilty or responsible for others’ past actions. It’s about acknowledging the fact that some minority racial groups are systematically victimized. I certainly don’t understand why you’re bring up Marxism. It’s not even slightly related.
You’re being misled.
Examples please of radical neo-Maxism being taught . Thank you
Give Ted a break. He learned some phrases from newsmax he likes to try out, but like a toddler learning new words he doesn’t seem to know what they mean.
Stewart Smalley patriotism. I’m pure enough, faithful enough, special in every way and gosh darn it, people like me.
Never unde estimate the dumbassedry of THAT woman…..and her supporters..
So says a DFP/NFP minion who worship the ground of herr shorty.
https://dailycaller.com/2021/12/20/indianapolis-administrator-fired-after-leaking-school-districts-social-justice-initiatives/?utm_source=piano&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2360&tpcc%3D=newsletter&pnespid=6L09F3RKafsA0eHKuGyzAoOXvxWqToV9K.GzneJ29hxmMtAcrSyvc6.ytahdCR9gFurmFEaPeA
Would this legislation prevent teaching about the Holocaust? Where Nazi German taught that Jews were inferior race/class/religion of people?
It seems that it would by reading the text.
The Holocaust was about state freedoms within the expanding borders of Germany. Sure, there may have been a few killings, but it was primarily about the states rights. This is the type of Marxist liberalism that is being taught in schools. We need to get text books that properly explain situations like this, and give breaks for the kids to pray to the one true God.
It’ll be tough to put the genie back in the bottle. Colleges have marinated in this [stuff] for a generation already. The 1619 Project is big in cities. And the Left has engaged in destruction of language and history for decades. Those who sneer that it’s not happening in South Dakota fail to appreciate that we’re not immune from the larger culture.
And this just in… The feds have announced that Medicare will pay bonuses to clinics and hospitals that develop treatments along racial, not individual, criteria. Oh joy.