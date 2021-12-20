South Dakota Wildlife Artist Adam Grimm running for District 4 State House

@SoDakCampaigns

From my Mailbox:
Adam Grimm (43) of Wallace, S.D. has decided to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 4.

“My wife Janet and I moved to South Dakota 15 years ago in pursuit of a life closer to nature as well as our strongly held conservative values.

I have been a self-employed businessman for more than 20 years. As a professional Wildlife Artist, I could live almost anywhere. Having visited every state in the nation, there is a reason I chose to live where I do. In South Dakota, I am where I belong. Other people leave this area to vacation somewhere else. For me, this is my somewhere else! I love our state, I love the people, I love the land, and I love the wildlife.

We are the proud parents of four wonderful children. I’m running to keep South Dakota great for our kids and for all future generations. A lot has changed in the past couple of years. Citizens’ rights, principles, and values have come under attack. As a concerned parent, I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch everything we care about slip away. With your help and your vote, I would be honored to represent the people and protect the conservative values of our District.

I welcome hearing from you. If there’s anything you’d like to discuss, email me at [email protected]

Editor: Adam has a facebook page up for his campaign at https://www.facebook.com/Adam-Grimm-for-State-House-District-4-106713198542846/)

6 thoughts on “South Dakota Wildlife Artist Adam Grimm running for District 4 State House”

  1. Good guy. Happy to see him throw his hat in the ring. Look forward to working with him to represent District 4.

    Reply

    1. With the changes in the district lines, John Mills is moving to another district – so there is an open seat.

      Reply

  4. It would only be better if he had a sibling who also got in the legislatures, and they sat in adjoining seats, those Brothers Grimm.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.