South Dakota Wildlife Artist Adam Grimm running for District 4 State House

From my Mailbox:

Adam Grimm (43) of Wallace, S.D. has decided to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 4.

“My wife Janet and I moved to South Dakota 15 years ago in pursuit of a life closer to nature as well as our strongly held conservative values.

I have been a self-employed businessman for more than 20 years. As a professional Wildlife Artist, I could live almost anywhere. Having visited every state in the nation, there is a reason I chose to live where I do. In South Dakota, I am where I belong. Other people leave this area to vacation somewhere else. For me, this is my somewhere else! I love our state, I love the people, I love the land, and I love the wildlife.

We are the proud parents of four wonderful children. I’m running to keep South Dakota great for our kids and for all future generations. A lot has changed in the past couple of years. Citizens’ rights, principles, and values have come under attack. As a concerned parent, I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch everything we care about slip away. With your help and your vote, I would be honored to represent the people and protect the conservative values of our District.

I welcome hearing from you. If there’s anything you’d like to discuss, email me at [email protected]”

Editor: Adam has a facebook page up for his campaign at https://www.facebook.com/Adam-Grimm-for-State-House-District-4-106713198542846/)