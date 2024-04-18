Gov. Noem Appoints Roetzel & Kelderman to the 7th Judicial Circuit Court

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced the appointment of Scott Roetzel and Eric Kelderman to the 7th Circuit court.

“Law and order is an integral part of the American justice system,” said Governor Noem. “I am confident that Scott Roetzel and Eric Kelderman will defend our Constitution and uphold our laws as 7th Judicial Circuit Court judges.”

Over the course of his career, Scott Roetzel has prosecuted all levels of criminal offenses to include homicide and sexual assault. He was recognized as the 2014 South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year. Roetzel graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1989 and the USD School of Law in 1992. He worked for the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office in Rapid City and because the Chief Deputy in 1996. Roetzel then joined the law firm of Johnson Eiesland in 2002, where he practiced medical malpractice and insurance defense. He went on to become an Assistant United States’ Attorney focusing on Federal Tort Claims before going back to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office as Senior Litigation Counsel. In 2017, Roetzel joined the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office as the Supervisor of the Rapid City Office.

“I am humbled and honored by the responsibility Governor Noem has placed in me,” said Scott Roetzel. “My dad said if you work hard and treat people right, good things will happen. This appointment is proof of that. I will strive every day to uphold the trust and values the citizens of the 7th Judicial Circuit deserve.”

Scott Roetzel is married to Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel. They have five children: Cale, Berkley, Bennett, Walker, and Everley. A photo of Roetzel can be found here.

Eric Kelderman is an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota and works in its Rapid City office. He is a member of the office’s Appellate Division and handles appeals of convictions and other matters before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. Kelderman was part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division, was a member of a trial team that received the Department of Justice Attorney General’s Award, and served over 16 years as the U.S. Attorney’s Office Ethics and Responsibility Officer. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Sioux Falls and a master’s degree at the University of South Dakota. He received his law degree from Creighton University. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kelderman was a judicial law clerk to three federal judges in South Dakota and Nebraska.

“I am grateful to Governor Noem for this appointment to the 7th Judicial Circuit Court bench,” said Eric Kelderman. “I look forward to serving the citizens of South Dakota as I seek to uphold law and justice in this position.”

Eric Kelderman has been married to his beloved wife, Renae, for over 25 years. Together, they have two beautiful children: Kaden and Kyra. A photo of Kelderman can be found here.

