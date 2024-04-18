South Dakota Legislative Candidate and co-host of the state’s most popular political podcast, Jake Schoenbeck is having a fundraiser for his campaign for District 2 House of Representatives:
And there’s a lot of recognizable names.. I won’t go into it, but I think I recognize each and every one, with many current and former legislators, City Council members and candidates, etc. Lots of good folks all coming together to support a good candidate for the South Dakota House.
If you can’t make it, but would still like to support Jake, you can donate to his campaign through his website at https://www.schoenbeckforsd.com/
17 thoughts on “Fundraiser on Tuesday for Jake Schoenbeck for District 2 House – April 23 at Willow Run from 4:30 to 6:30”
They already have two quality representatives in this district. Hopefully Jake comes in third again.
So basically all the progressive Sioux Falls Chamber and Eatsblished Liberals ofnour community support him. Dead give away these are very progressive people. Look at that list of supporters.
Don’t see any registered Democrats on that list.
Just cause they got a R behind their name does not mean they arr not. Progressive l, Liberal politician. Look at their voting record. These are al big government peeps. Schoenbeck is most definitely a liberal.
Schoenbeck would easily be among the 10% most conservative South Dakota voters. I am toward the center-right so… you could mischaracterize me as a RINO… but Schoenbeck? Really?
Schoenbeck recieved a 58% rating from CPAC. He’s tied for second lowest among Senate republicans, and is rated three points higher than Red Dawn Foster.
He’s definitely conservative and a Republican. He has been his entire life. How CPAC decides their ratings in a given year can’t erase those two facts. If he is a RINO, then the vast majority of Republicans are too.
To you, a RINO is anyone who disagrees with you. So, of course, you see them everywhere.
“Just cause.”
I have to give it to you: your command of the english language is just as small as the common sense you possess. You think the election was stolen, don’t you?
Calling Alex Jensen, Matt Paulson and Kyle Peters “progressive” is laughable.
What a RINO.
What is your definition of a RINO?
The Conservatives with Common Sense might endorse Mr. Schoenbeck, the younger, except for his participation in a particularly hayseedish radio program on the computer where people honk and bray like donkeys and make old fellows like grudznick turn the volume up and down to avoid blowing out what’s left of one remaining ear drum.
It is interesting to watch the Birchers call those who are not as extreme as they RINOS.
This calling people RINOs, when the discussion does not fit your narrative is the most ” well my dad is gonna beat up your dad” thing i have ever heard. The people saying that should just say,” Blah Blah Blah Im a loser that cant accomplish anything, and its not fair ” Because calling someone a RINO is getting old and people are seeing through the bullshit.
What’s especially hilarious is that when pressed to explain why someone’s a RINO, the little name callers never expound or have a logical reason why.
Call them what they are, magats.
Reggie Rhoden’s dad can beat up anybody else’s dad. Do not trifle with a Rhoden gut-punch.