Gov. Noem Appoints Travis Theel to Game, Fish and Parks Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Travis Theel to serve on the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission.

“Our kids and grandkids should have every opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. The GFP Commission shares my mission of preserving our natural resources for future generations,” said Governor Noem. “I look forward to working with Travis to ensure future generations will inherit the beautiful South Dakota we all know and love.”

Theel is the owner of Buckstorm Hunts. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 2013 with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences.

“The opportunity to positively influence South Dakota’s outdoors for my kids and future generations is a dream come true for me,” said Travis Theel. “I am grateful to serve on the GFP Commission and look forward to the contributions I can make to the state.”

Theel and his wife, Mariah, live in Rapid City and have twin boys, Ridge and Rhette. A photo of Theel and his family can be found here.

