SD Municipal League Executive Director resigns..

From an e-mail that went out from the Municipal League, apparently their group lost their executive director yesterday:

What’s the reason? This is only anecdotal, but one correspondent tells me they suspect it was plain burnout under the crushing weight of the session.

The word I’m getting is that because of the sheer amount of legislation being brought, last session the Municipal League was trying to cover over 100 bills.. and this year that number increased to over 150 bills that the group was forced to steward in their area of advocacy and legislation. I can’t speak to the accuracy of that statement, but it would make sense. It’s a good possibility that a near-impossible job might have something to do with Reiss seeking greener pastures.

And it may be a point of reflection for the group representing municipal governments across the state to restructure their efforts and how they approach the legislative session, and that they need to send more troops in the face of legislators trying to bring more government.