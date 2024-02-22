SD Canvassing head claiming they are “getting through” to Democrats on removing election machines

Interesting video that was posted yesterday from Jessica Pollema from the election conspiracy group SD Canvassing. In this video from “Frank TV” with pillow guy Mike Lindell, both are expressing frustration that Republicans aren’t really buying their crackpot message.. and Pollema drops a truth bomb that “some of the people we have finally been able to get through to are the Democrats.”

From about 7:30 minutes to 9 minutes, Pollema and the Pillow Guy go on about how Republicans aren’t buying their snake oil, but Democrats and “new Republicans” are. When Pillow Guy and Jessica Pollema are singing the praises of Democrats Amy Kloubuchar and Kamala Harris wanting to get rid of counting machines, one has to ask which side they’re on?

So, if SD Canvassing is working with Democrats to remove machine counting from elections.. It begs the question why county republican organizations such as Yankton and Minnehaha are giving them so much oxygen in front of GOP groups?