From Twitter:
.@kristinoem unveiled the qualifications @realdonaldtrump should look for in a Vice President:
✅ Ready to go on Day One
✅ NOT from the Swamp
✅ Has run a small business and balanced a checkbook
✅ Has been a Commander in Chief
✅ Someone who has his back and has never wavered pic.twitter.com/2FHfD6cQyh
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) February 22, 2024
5 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem – Checking the boxes!”
Big Whoop! Backing a rapist, liar, fraud and a former president ranked LAST of 45.
NDS
Sure glad South Dakota tax payers have helped her flit around the country promoting herself.
NDS
Must be a very very bitter pill for all you CAH fanboys to have to face. The fact Governor Noem has had the business and political successes that shortyberger can only dream about. What a bunch of losers!