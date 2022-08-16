Gov. Noem Releases Report from Department of Education on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released a report from the Department of Education (DOE) detailing examples of Critical Race Theory and other divisive concepts in DOE policies, guidance, websites, trainings, content standards, or other materials.

“We are proactively removing Critical Race Theory before it has any opportunity to take hold in our schools,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We are taking action to promote America’s true and honest history, including the history and culture of our Native American tribes, without any influence of Critical Race Theory or other divisive concepts.”

The report does not extend to the policies, materials, and resources of local schools. This report was prepared pursuant to Section 6 of Executive Order 2022-02. You can find the DOE report here.

“Out of the thousands of items reviewed, a very small number were deemed to be out of alignment with Governor Noem’s executive order,” said Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of the Department of Education. “The department is taking action to modify or discontinue those items. I am proud of the department’s work, and we will continue working to ensure that South Dakota students have the opportunity to receive a robust and honest social studies education.”

Earlier this year, Governor Noem also signed HB 1012, which bans mandatory college trainings and orientations based on Critical Race Theory and other divisive concepts.

