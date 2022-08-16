Gov. Noem Releases Report from Department of Education on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released a report from the Department of Education (DOE) detailing examples of Critical Race Theory and other divisive concepts in DOE policies, guidance, websites, trainings, content standards, or other materials.
“We are proactively removing Critical Race Theory before it has any opportunity to take hold in our schools,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We are taking action to promote America’s true and honest history, including the history and culture of our Native American tribes, without any influence of Critical Race Theory or other divisive concepts.”
The report does not extend to the policies, materials, and resources of local schools. This report was prepared pursuant to Section 6 of Executive Order 2022-02. You can find the DOE report here.
“Out of the thousands of items reviewed, a very small number were deemed to be out of alignment with Governor Noem’s executive order,” said Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of the Department of Education. “The department is taking action to modify or discontinue those items. I am proud of the department’s work, and we will continue working to ensure that South Dakota students have the opportunity to receive a robust and honest social studies education.”
Earlier this year, Governor Noem also signed HB 1012, which bans mandatory college trainings and orientations based on Critical Race Theory and other divisive concepts.
5 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Releases Report from Department of Education on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts”
Goodbye freedom of speech………………… unless its to the SDGOP liking Very sad
How much money wasted on this dog and pony show and the hillsdale social studies baloney? We all knew there were no real issues in sodak lower ed w/ anything even close to crt. Purely meant to score political points at the expense of our educational system and hardworking teachers.
Yep, she’s gonna try to whitewash education in South Dakota as much as she can get away with.
“Out of the thousands of items reviewed, a very small number were deemed to be out of
alignment with the EO. The department is taking action to modify or discontinue them.” Wow, how bold. This report absolutely does not “[detail] examples of Critical Race Theory and other divisive concepts in DOE policies, guidance, websites, trainings, content standards, or other materials.” It uses the word “divisive” several times, but never gives examples of those concepts and particularly avoids labeling anything as “critical race theory.”
I guess they had to come up with something for Boss Lady to wave around, but I’m pretty sure she didn’t and won’t take the time to read it.
Gee, this report is shocking. Supposedly CRT everywhere…. Just not in the SD K12 education system. What a waste of money.