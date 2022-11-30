Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Banning TikTok
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-10, which bans the Chinese social media platform TikTok for state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices. This order is in response to the growing national security threat posed by TikTok due to its data gathering operations on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”
The order takes effect immediately and would apply to employees and agencies of the State of South Dakota, including persons and entities who contract with the state, commissions, and authorities or agents thereof. The order prohibits downloading or using the TikTok application or visiting the website on state-owned or state-leased electronic devices capable of internet connectivity.
“Because of our serious duty to protect the private data of South Dakota citizens, we must take this action immediately. I hope other states will follow South Dakota’s lead, and Congress should take broader action, as well,” continued Governor Noem.
###
13 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Banning TikTok”
Trump is a Holocaust denier as well along with everything else that doesn’t go his way.
Be afraid, very afraid.
Thank goodness, at least Kristi Noem recognizes the Communist China threat.
She just figured out TikTok is Chinese-owned? I guess she could have listened to BIT who warned about it for years, as have other agencies (https://www.wired.com/story/tiktok-ban-us-national-security-risk/). Or is she just seeking some attention?
~ Or is she just seeking some attention? ~
Ohhh Annie,
I don’t think the Governor needs to seek attention. After kicking your governor candidate to the curb, she has plenty.
H1B and EB5 are much bigger issues:
https://www.epi.org/blog/the-biden-administration-can-stop-h-1b-visas-from-fueling-outsourcing-half-of-the-top-30-h-1b-employers-were-outsourcing-firms-in-2021/
But this is a good move.
Is FaceBook next?
Maybe for kids, at least?
If we go down this path again of “for the kids” where will it stop? Nancy Reagan and Tipper Gore championed this movement in the 80’s and 90’s and I thought we all saw the failure. It is inconsistently applied and just expands government. Parents can take care of their own kids, we don’t need government to try and be the parent. We haven’t gained anything with the war on drugs or protecting kids from cuss words on TV or music. If we suddenly remove the bubble wrap from the kids at age 18, they end up making chaotic life choices, look at the freshman class of any college class, they are adults, but half make really stupid decisions and fail out of class when they don’t have a parent implementing the rules. This “for the kids” argument is a slippery slope to expand government, as it always has been.
It’s ok that American owned social media apps spy on everyone, but it’s not ok if a Chinese owned one does the same thing? Got it.
Yes – there is a difference.
Chinese owned companies are owned (at least in part) by the Chinese Government and are legally required to turn data they capture upon request to the Chinese Government.
Facebook/Twitter/Pick your US owned App also has to worry about being sued if someone finds illegal/unauthorized spyware added into their apps. They at least will be honest inside of the wall of text that is their terms of use about what they capture purely out of CYA.
Chinese companies are not as serious about that.
Now – I PERSONALLY don’t think state devices should have ANY Social Media apps on them unless the person who has been assigned the device is specifically required as part of their job to be on social media. If someone wants to be on Facebook – they should use their personal phone or device.
Will she give up her iPhone since they are sensoring the protests against CCP?
Good work banning tiktok. I hope very few people used it anyway.
Banning Tik Tok on SD government devices is a true blow to the Chinese Communist Party. I could go on but I have to put my Smithfield pork loin into my GE oven right now.