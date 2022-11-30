SD Dems finally send in judicial recommendation, after a year and a half. Guess no one was that engaged with the Dem Party?

Remember way back when, in March of 2021, when there was chatter about how Democrats were going to make a judicial recommendation based on “how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party?”

Seiler said he and the party discussed potential recommendations with former South Dakota members of Congress, current state Democratic leaders and federal judges. “The political aspects of this matter” in addition to how qualified and experienced they are for the job, Seiler said. He said he considered how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party and if they’ve ran for office.

Read that here (via the RCJ).

That was back on March of 2021. About 19-20 months ago. So imagine the surprise when it came out just yesterday that they have finally submitted a name to fill the appointment:

The South Dakota Democratic Party has recommended a judge for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench in Rapid City. Veronica Duffy, 58, has served as a U.S. magistrate judge since 2007, initially in the Western Division of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota. and… Duffy’s recommendation is not an assurance of success, but Seiler said the party is confident in her credentials and qualifications.

Read the entire story here.

Interestingly, while Randy Seiler had said the benchmark was going to be “how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party and if they’ve ran for office,” the outgoing judge, Jeffrey Viken, had originally said “The next federal judge serving western South Dakota should be culturally competent in Lakota culture and history.”

But in their nomination, I can’t say that I’ve ever really noticed Veronica Duffy running as a Democrat for office. Nor in a prior bio does it note any particular tribal affiliation. In fact, two tribal members who had expressed interest seem to be taking a pass on commenting.

So if they weren’t going to pick someone who was strongly engaged with the state Democrat Party as they said they were, and they passed on someone with a strong tribal affiliation as the outgoing judge had requested, why exactly did it take 20 months for Democrats to move someone forward?

It’s almost as if they are running the nomination process for the federal posts as well as they run their elections for office.