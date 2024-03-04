Gov. Noem Signs Foreign-Owned Ag Land Bill into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1231, which places restrictions on the ownership of agricultural land, stopping six evil foreign governments and foreign entities from those governments from buying up South Dakota’s precious ag land, into law.

“South Dakota respects the Freedom to farm and ranch. That Freedom should not extend to our enemies,” said Governor Noem. “Over the past year, we have had continuous discussions to create this legislation to protect South Dakota from foreign adversaries buying up our ag land. In my State of the State Address, I said that we could not afford to wait another year to get this done. I am very proud of this bill that will keep South Dakotans secure for generations.”

The bill strengthens South Dakota’s protections against foreign ownership of ag land in the following ways:

Blocks six evil foreign governments (China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela) and foreign entities from those governments, from owning South Dakota ag land;

Strengthens enforcement by putting teeth into the law and requiring more reporting; and

Closes loopholes in the current foreign ownership of ag land statutes, including the previous lack of limitations for domestic companies, corporations, LLC’s, trusts, and other similar entities that are owned by foreign entities or persons.

This bill will stop nations that hate America from buying up U.S. agricultural land. Foreign adversaries will do all they can to control America – and once they control the food supply, they will control the country. China’s ownership of American ag land has increased by 5,300% in just the past decade.

Footage of Governor Noem signing this bill can be found here, and a photo can be found here.

Governor Noem has signed 110 bills into law this legislative session.

