Johnson Announces Butte County Sheriff as State of the Union Guest

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere will be his guest at the State of the Union on March 7, 2024.

“President Biden’s open border policies have significantly impacted communities across America, and South Dakota is no exception,” said Johnson. “Sheriff Lamphere has made it clear that crime he sees in Butte County is a side effect of a broken border. I hope the President will address the drug and crime crises from illegal immigration that are plaguing our communities.”

“Our current unsecured border is a modern-day Trojan Horse,” said Sheriff Lamphere. “It has led to unprecedented fentanyl deaths in South Dakota and nationwide, it has increased the abuse of our medical services and social programs, and it has allowed thousands of undocumented military-aged people into our country. Although Butte County, South Dakota, is a long way from the border, the anxiety is felt here as it is in many places across America. I hope that President Biden and his Administration will listen to the American Sheriffs and the American people and let our Border Patrol do their job to keep America safe.”

Johnson met with Sheriff Lamphere in November 2023, where Lamphere shared that illegal immigration was costing South Dakota taxpayers $56.9 million. Sheriff Lamphere and Johnson agreed stricter border policies are necessary to address this problem. In May 2023, Johnson voted for passage of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which includes the strongest border policies ever voted on in the House. The bill awaits action in the Senate.

Over the last few years, Sheriff Lamphere has made several trips to the southern border and has expressed concerns for how the crisis at our border impacts South Dakota’s communities, primarily through drug use and trafficking.