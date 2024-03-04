Attorney General Jackley Praises SCOTUS Decision to Keep Trump on Colorado Ballot

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is praising Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows former President Donald Trump to appear on the ballot for the Colorado state Presidential Primary election.

The high court unanimously reversed the Colorado State Supreme Court decision that ruled Trump should not be allowed on the ballot because he violated the insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution due to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that no state could remove a federal office candidate from any ballot.

Attorney General Jackley was one of 25 Attorneys General who filed an amicus brief in January requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court reverse the lower court’s decision.

“The U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision in this case because only Congress has the authority to decide whether to disqualify a person from running for office,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This decision allows voters to exercise their fundamental right to decide elections.”

Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision can be found here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-719_19m2.pdf

-30-