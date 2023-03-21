Gov. Noem Signs Tax Holiday

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1137 to give South Dakotans a tax holiday. She wrote a signing letter to the legislature, which can be found here.

“The people of South Dakota deserve relief from burdensome regulations and inflation inflicted by the federal government,” Governor Noem wrote in her letter. “While our state enjoys the strongest economy in the nation, the lowest unemployment, and unprecedented economic growth, we also recognize that these blessings are a result of embracing liberty and personal responsibility.”

Freedom generated these historic revenues, and the people should have the Freedom to spend their own money without government intervention.

“Our people deserve permanent tax relief. The legislature has instead offered them a tax holiday for four years,” continued Governor Noem. “It is clear they wish to raise taxes again in the near future, and the method through which they have written this legislation allows them to do so without ever having to take another vote.”

Public sentiment has shown that South Dakotans want a permanent tax cut – and that is what they deserve.

“While this legislation is not ideal or the best way to help the people of South Dakota, I recognize that the legislature has chosen this path, and some help, albeit temporary, for our people is better than none at all. Public sentiment has shown that South Dakotans want a permanent tax cut. The legislature has failed in that regard, but I promise to continue to work with them in the future to do what is right for our state … Here, my honor and good sense require me to continue to fight for the permanent tax cut the people have earned,” concluded Governor Noem.

Governor Noem has signed 171 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

