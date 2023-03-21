Johnson Named Most Effective House Republican on Agriculture
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was named the most effective House Republican in the area of Agriculture by the Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL). Johnson received the same rank during the 116th Congress. He was also named the 14th most effective lawmaker out of 222 House Republicans.
Johnson received the following ranks:
- 14th most effective House Republican
- Most effective House Republican for agriculture issues
- 5th most effective House Republican for transportation issues
- 5th most effective House Republican for public lands issues
- 9th most effective House Republican for Native American issues
“Agriculture is the top industry in South Dakota. My focused efforts to represent our producers well have delivered results to the industry,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to be named the top House Republican in Agriculture policy and will continue to work hard for South Dakota.”
Read more about the CEL 117th Congress Legislative Effectiveness Scores here.
4 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson Named Most Effective House Republican on Agriculture”
Imagine wanting to replace one of the hardest working Representatives with Wacky-Taffy. Keep on rocking Dusty!
Honest question. What has he done to promote Ag by way of passed and signed into law bills? I don’t mean this to be negative. Just curious.
you’re as able as any of us to go to congress.gov. short answer: johnson has eyes on all the ag bills and exerts all the influence he needs to exert. he isn’t distracted by all the tea party posing some of his politic-playing numbskull colleagues make much time for.
Go to his House website, click on “issues,” then “Agriculture” and you’ll see info on stuff he’s passed out of the House, including the Butcher Block Act, the FEEDD act, and the Cattle Contract Library.