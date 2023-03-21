Congressman Dusty Johnson Named Most Effective House Republican on Agriculture

Johnson Named Most Effective House Republican on Agriculture

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was named the most effective House Republican in the area of Agriculture by the Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL). Johnson received the same rank during the 116th Congress. He was also named the 14th most effective lawmaker out of 222 House Republicans.

Johnson received the following ranks:

14th most effective House Republican

Most effective House Republican for agriculture issues

5th most effective House Republican for transportation issues

5th most effective House Republican for public lands issues

9th most effective House Republican for Native American issues

“Agriculture is the top industry in South Dakota. My focused efforts to represent our producers well have delivered results to the industry,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to be named the top House Republican in Agriculture policy and will continue to work hard for South Dakota.”

Read more about the CEL 117th Congress Legislative Effectiveness Scores here.

###