Gov. Noem Signs Tuition Reimbursement for Members of the SDNG and Other Bills to Help South Dakota’s Military and Veterans into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed HB 1039, which provides 100% tuition reimbursement for members of the South Dakota National Guard attending college in-state. You can find photos from the bill signing event here.

“The members of the South Dakota National Guard of some of the strongest and bravest men and women in the country. They have proven that time and time again,” said Governor Noem. “They’re the kind of folks we want to stay in South Dakota to earn an education, participate in our booming economy, and raise a family. This legislation will help them to do just that.”

Governor Noem also signed the following 2 bills to help South Dakota’s military and veterans into law:

HB 1045 – Increases the basic salary schedule for county veterans’ service officers; and,

HB 1065 – Increases the maximum amount of dollars payable by the state to erect the headstone of a deceased veteran.

Governor Noem has signed 145 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

###