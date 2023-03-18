USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Torres Small & Rep. Johnson in Wall on Friday
Washington, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will join U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small to announce a $3.3 million investment in CNF Enterprises to construct a new 30,000 square foot meat processing facility in New Underwood, S.D. This new facility will have the capacity to process 4,000 head per year – including beef, pork, lamb, and buffalo. The USDA grant mirrors Johnson’s Butcher Block Act.
One thought on “USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Torres Small & Rep. Johnson in Wall on Friday”
Dusty gets it done!