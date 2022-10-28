Gov. Noem to Campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – On Wednesday, November 2, Governor Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democrat Party due to its extreme left-wing positions.

Additionally, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched an ad featuring Rep. Gabbard. The ad is called, “Reject the Extreme.”

“Extremists like Jamie Smith are why I left the Democrat Party,” Tulsi Gabbard says in the ad. “Kristi Noem is a friend of mine. We believe in defending Freedom and protecting what makes this country so special. South Dakota is a place of Freedom – let’s keep it that way. Vote Kristi Noem for Governor.”

Tulsi points out Jamie Smith’s extreme liberal beliefs, like support for raising taxes, mandating vaccines, and taking away 2nd Amendment gun rights.

While serving in Congress together, Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard were friends and workout buddies despite their different partisan affiliations.

The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9am MT at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown Convention Center. You can sign up for the Rapid City event here .

The Sioux Falls rally will take place on Wednesday at 6pm CT at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. You can sign up for the Sioux Falls event here .

