Gov. Noem to Sign Bill to Preserve Agriculture in Mitchell

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday morning, Governor Kristi Noem will sign HB 1090, which will protect South Dakota agriculture operations from frivolous claims that can delay development and increase costs for producers.

The bill signing will take place at 11:00 am CT on Wednesday March 15 at C & B Operations in Mitchell. Media is welcome to attend the bill signing, and Governor Noem will take questions.

This legislation will help ensure the continued growth and success of the state’s agriculture industry. The prime sponsors of the legislation are Rep. James D. Wangsness (R-23) and Sen. Joshua Klumb (R-20).

South Dakota agriculture is a $32 billion industry, accounting for 1 out of every 5 jobs in the state. It fuels development of our entire economy. Our producers need dependability to preserve their operations. This legislation provides South Dakota farmers with additional liability protection in the event that a nuisance claim is filed against them.

WHAT: Governor Noem to sign bill to preserve agriculture

WHEN: 11:00 am CT on Wednesday, March 15

WHERE: C & B Operations – 2600 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD, 57301

LIVESTREAM: Facebook.com/GovNoem

###