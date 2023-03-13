Judge rejects Joel Koskan plea agreement in case of sexual child abuse accusations

Breaking from Austin Goss at Dakota News Now..

Judge Margo Northup has rejected the plea agreement the state and Joel Koskan had put forth. pic.twitter.com/q0yrfYhoq1 — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 13, 2023

The Judge has rejected the plea agreement between Joel Koskan and the state in the case of sexual child abuse accusations involving Koskan and a person having been previously identified as an adoptive daughter.

If you recall, information on the plea agreement had outraged South Dakotans in it’s leniency.. however, the plea agreement prevented the victim from having to go to court to further testify.

We will see where it all goes now.