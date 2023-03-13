Breaking from Austin Goss at Dakota News Now..
Judge Margo Northup has rejected the plea agreement the state and Joel Koskan had put forth. pic.twitter.com/q0yrfYhoq1
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 13, 2023
The Judge has rejected the plea agreement between Joel Koskan and the state in the case of sexual child abuse accusations involving Koskan and a person having been previously identified as an adoptive daughter.
If you recall, information on the plea agreement had outraged South Dakotans in it’s leniency.. however, the plea agreement prevented the victim from having to go to court to further testify.
We will see where it all goes now.
19 thoughts on “Judge rejects Joel Koskan plea agreement in case of sexual child abuse accusations”
I love hearing from Joel’s defenders, the ones that are so concerned about kids taking hormonal therapy for gender changes, because they care so much for the kids. This kid doesn’t matter though, there are legal loopholes that can justify his relationship, with HIS daughter…..
What are you talking about? This has nothing to do with hormonal therapy for minors.
My comment is to highlight the juxtaposition between the responses with the same concern (kids). The premise is not hormonal therapy.
According to the prosecutors, Joel’s adult daughter supported the plea agreement and just wanted her dad to get the help he needed. No one here is trying to justify the adultery or saying Joel’s daughter doesn’t matter, but she isn’t a “kid,” and if Tony “cares so much” for her, he should stop exploiting her tragedy to score cheap partisan political points for the left.
Joel, is that you?
It isn’t, and you’re not funny.
Correct, his daughter us like 16, and if she does not want to put het dad in jail let alone push charges it is her right. It’s a family matter at this point abd the Government needs to stay out of it. The family had clearly told the State to back off and leave them alone. At that point, the State had no power. I would imagine sone lefty Democrat and Republicans are simply pushing forward here to make it political. And that is wrong.
If Joel committed a crime and the statute of limitations hasn’t expired, then the state doesn’t need his daughter’s permission to prosecute, but I’m pretty sure she’s 20 years old.
LOL, this guy… “The Man”
“And I stood dere’, and looked that lawman straight in the eye and said BACK OFF, dis’ is my family’s business”
Dude, you realize you are talking about him molesting his adopted daughter for years… In what world of insanity do you live in?
‘family matter’. The first time he molested her, it was beyond family matters. The judge got this one right. Hopefully now that Jackley is at the AG’s office, they figure out that this was a horrible plea agreement. What were they thinking? Uhh… no prison and no sex offender registry? Dumb.
Would it be a family matter if a 15 year old (and their family) want to have a gender change? Because legislators this session said that is where government needs to be forced into their lives. Can anyone tell the state to “back off”, or is that reserved for just a select few? This hypocrisy is what is wrong.
Say five years later everyone in the family agrees that the so-called “gender change” was wrong, but there are younger siblings at home, and the now 20-year-old daughter who had her breasts removed doesn’t want their dad’s life destroyed. I’d be open to a plea agreement in that situation too.
Caring for all children is not a partisan issue. Would you support a 16 year old to get a gender change? If not, I don’t know how you can support this adult father having relations with his daughter. That is the point, I completely understand the daughter not wanting to have to come into the public eye for this though, but it doesn’t mean he should be defended, just because he is a republican politician. What he did was sick and wrong.
Literally no one appears to be supporting or defending Joel’s actions, including Joel.
I got a quick fix to help for this and any cho-mo, its a slug of lead moving around 900ish fps. Should only cost around 20 cents, guaranteed to keep them out of any childs pants in the future.
Rambo, is that you?
Wait a second, 900fps seems like a .45 or .38, and who is getting those for 20 cents a round anymore?
Joel Koskan was at least from my perspective one of the most transphobic persons and especially candidates I had ever encountered. He seemed very mean spirited in my social media interactions. It was not surprising to read when these allegations were made against him. It is not uncommon for the the most anti-LGBTQ/anti-trans activists, candidates, elected officials to be caught doing something that contradicted what they publicly opposed.
Joel is just a vile and disgusting person who should be locked away for the safety of ALL South Dakota children.