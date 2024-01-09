Gov. Noem Unveils New Data Demonstrating the Success of Freedom Works Here

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, in her State of the State Address, Governor Kristi Noem unveiled new data demonstrating the success of her Freedom Works Here initiative.

“Our state licensing boards are reporting huge increases of out-of-state applicants seeking licenses in South Dakota – including a 78% increase in plumbers, a 44% increase in electricians, and a 43% increase in accountants,” said Governor Noem in the State of the State. “Our labor force has grown by more than 10,000 people in just the last year. Our license recognition bill combined with the microphone of Freedom Works Here is a powerful tandem to fill these much-needed jobs.”

In addition to the professions highlighted in the speech, there has been an 80% increase in cosmetologists, a 22% increase in barbers, and an 11% increase in technical professions.

These numbers represent the increase in calls and emails from licensees in other states requesting information about licensure in South Dakota. Several of these individuals highlighted the Freedom Works Here campaign as a reason for their interest in moving.

