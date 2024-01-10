Renville to run for Sioux Falls at-large city council seat

I don’t think I had observed this candidate making an announcement, but apparently former Democrat D1 State Senate primary candidate (and unsuccessful contender to be State Dem Party Chair) Allison Renville has thrown her name into the ring to run for the At-Large position on the Sioux Falls City Council:

In an advertisement that Renville posted on Facebook, Democrat activist Renville declares herself to be “Historically Significant,” as one of her primary reasons that people should vote for her.

Also running for the seat are former State Representative Richard Thomason, and Jordan Deffenbaugh. The election is April 9.