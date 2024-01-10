Pennington County GOP complains about representation. What about Frye-Mueller Fridays?

The Pennington County Republicans were complaining in a press release yesterday, and Citizens for Liberty activist Tonchi Weaver was lamenting to the Dakota Scout with regards to the quality of the representation they have with 2 vacancies waiting for direction by the Supreme Court on conflicts-of-interest, as well as their gripe with State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller not being assigned to committees after last session’s perverted employee breastfeeding harassment case.

In all these discussions about the quality of representation, I don’t see anyone from these groups lamenting how many legislative days that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller skips. Such as skipping the day after her suspension ended this last session to issue a press release complaining how her suspension prevented her “ability to fulfill her duties of office,” as well as other times. I’ve had it noted to me that if one reviews her entire legislative career, she was not that many days off of having skipped a full legislative session, with another former legislator quipping to me about “Frye-Mueller Fridays” in the past where you could tell it was Friday, as JFM would abandon ship early, or just not show up.

If we’re to take these groups seriously, maybe they should chastise their members who just don’t show up to do their jobs. Instead of ranking them over all other legislators because she’s married to a leader in these groups.

Just a thought.