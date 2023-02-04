Julie Frye-Mueller absent from session yesterday to issue press release complaining suspension affected “ability to fulfill her duties of office”

If you recall yesterday’s legislative session when Julie Frye-Mueller skipped session, denying her district representation at both a hearing on one of her bills, and the entire day on the Senate Floor…
…then I’m not sure you can make this press release up, which actually ignores the fact she was absent from session yesterday and instead of “representing her constituents” issued a press release complaining about her suspension preventing her “ability to fulfill her duties of office”
PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SENATOR FRYE-MUELLER ISSUES STATEMENT ON REINSTATEMENT
Rapid City, SD (Feb.3, 2023) – The South Dakota Senate has reinstated Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, with a public censure and restricting her interactions with the Legislative Research Council. Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has issued another statement:
Press Statement: Senator Frye-Mueller made the decision to withdraw her federal lawsuit, as initially filed. She was given extremely short notice “suspending” the Senator from her elected office based upon unsubstantiated hearsay.
The Senator’s counsel is reviewing both the unauthorized actions of the Senate as a body, and Senate President Pro Tempore, Lee Schoenbeck, individually, in interfering with the Senator’s ability to fulfill her duties of office. She was stripped of her committee assignments; her Senate email account was closed to thwart communicate on with her constituents; she was barred from introducing or guiding legislation in the face of fast-approaching legislative deadlines; and was prohibited from casting any votes on behalf of District 30.
The Senator adamantly denies accusations which were deliberately undisclosed until just prior to a very public hearing on the matter, as they were simultaneously presented to the press. The Senate’s “reinstatement” of Senator Frye-Mueller’s elected office has proven a hasty but nominal announcement to save face, given the absence of any authority to “suspend” the Senator’s office. As of the date of this release, the Senator has not been restored to her committee assignments (which committees have simultaneously been stacked with questionable legislation) and has been given an undefined restriction on her use of essential legislative staff and resources, effectively hamstringing her ability to steer legislation on behalf of District 30.
Senator Frye-Mueller greatly appreciates the outpouring of support and is determined to continue serving the constituents of District 30 and the State of South Dakota.
If JFM actually wants to serve the constituents of District 30, then she might want to start with showing up for work.
8 thoughts on “Julie Frye-Mueller absent from session yesterday to issue press release complaining suspension affected “ability to fulfill her duties of office””
She makes me think of a lot of 4 letter words, holy nutmeg! How is she actually real? How does a person do these things?
Do you think, Mr. PP, that Mr. Schoenbeck is sending bills to Ms. Frye-Mueller’s committees that are questionable or might force her to take a public vote which showcases her insanerism?
I think Julie puts the aw in awful.
JFM missed 6 days in 2021 and 5 days in 2022. Mostly the last day of the week. She was only suspended for 3 days.
in harassment allegations, those involved are under a separation arrangement until unsubstantiated things can be either substantiated or not. some rather big substantiation came out of this suspension event, as per appropriate processes. now – let – it – go geez.
Hold on, folks, it is not appropriate to kick people when they are down…enough piling on. The Senator’s remarks may have been in “bad taste” but it sounded to me like an exchange between a young person and an older person, who was trying (unsuccessfully) to be helpful. It was an awkward conversation and the presence of the Senator’s husband added another dimension of “inappropriateness” but I’m not sure it was harassment. I wasn’t there. I didn’t hear the exchange. It may have been an inarticulate choice of wording by the Senator, but more symptomatic of the generation gap existing in that discussion than intentional harassment.
Or it may have been a lack of any intelligence on her part.
I would agree with Anon at 10:36, in that the Senator’s harangue on vaccines and vaccination was in bad taste and not based on anything factual. It should be obvious to people by now that the vast majority of people value the opinion of their Doctor over the blatherings on the internet.I just don’t think it was intentional harassment. The LRC staffer should be commended for her restraint.