Gov. Noem VETOES House Bill 1193
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem VETOED House Bill 1193, which would infringe upon Freedom in digital currency. You can find Governor Noem’s VETO letter here.
“HB 1193 adopts a definition of ‘money’ to specifically exclude cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, as well as other digital assets. At the same time, these UCC revisions include Central Bank Digital Currencies as money,” wrote Governor Noem in her VETO letter. “By expressly excluding cryptocurrencies as money, it would become more difficult to use cryptocurrency. By needlessly limiting this freedom, HB 1193 would put South Dakota citizens at a business disadvantage.”
Governor Noem has consistently advanced an “Open for Business” approach to the economy, emphasizing individual Freedom and personal responsibility. This extends to the ways in which individuals choose to make transactions in a free-market economy.
“By defining ‘money’ in this proposed way, HB 1193 opens the door to the risk that the federal government could easily adopt a Central Bank Digital Currency, which then may become the only viable digital currency,” continued Governor Noem. “At this moment in time, such a government-backed electronic currency has not been created. It would be imprudent to create regulations governing something that does not yet exist. More importantly, South Dakota should not open the door to a potential future overreach by the federal government.”
Governor Noem has signed 126 bills this legislative session and vetoed 4.
7 thoughts on “Gov. Noem VETOES House Bill 1193”
Boogeyman.
Thank you, Governor Noem! I appreciate your veto of HB 1193, protecting our freedom!
The banking community has a lot of work to do.
Time for them to stop cracking the whip on us and get busy learning to code.
I’m beside myself.
It actually needs to be said.
Stop out-sourcing our banking and communications technology to foreigners.
US Patriots want our currency to evolve to promote American values; God-given freedom, innovation, entrepreneurial risk, family, and humanitarian vision.
Governor Noem rules.
Katie Hobbs drools.
That is all.
Ergo, if this ends-up with Mike in the Governor’s office again, all bets are off unless we can hold a foreign policy plan in our hands, to which he would be accountable.
EB5 and H1B hurt a LOT of American citizens, and the only payoff was death, debt, and lawsuits.
So, what’s the plan this time, Mike?
Big win here for John Dale, Isaac Latteral and Ed Randazzo. 💥 evidently the govs key constituency
it’ll be overridden. take that to the crypto bank.
Anything that could (i know those in favor of this bill say it would never happen), that COULD lead to the government tracking and deciding our purchases is bad policy.