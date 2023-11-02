Governor Kristi Noem asks Supreme Court for opinion on conflicts prior to naming Castleberry replacement appointment

With the support of the Attorney General, as well as House & Senate Leadership, Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Supreme Court opinion clarifying the conflicts between serving in the legislature and constitutional prohibitions against being directly or indirectly engagced in contracts with the State of South Dakota. According to the Governor, it’s necessary prior to naming a replacement to Senator Jessica Castleberry, a legislator whose term of office fell victim to the prohibitions after Castleberry’s business accepted money from the state, after an attorney informed her she could legally take those funds:

The governor has formally asked the Supreme Court to issue an advisory opinion regarding what constitutes a conflict of interest for a legislator. The governor wants further clarification before appointing someone to replace Jessica Castleberry, who resigned from the state Senate after her business was found to be receiving COVID-19 aid. and.. Schoenbeck, the Senate’s president pro tempore, in his letter suggested the court would be aided by a hearing. The former state’s attorney wrote, “Prior Courts, and their liberal interpretation of a very specific constitutional provision, have created an unfortunate situation this Court needs to address. It is not a pleasant task to have to clean up the work of predecessors, but it is a very important task for our state.”

This is actually one of the more substantial decisions the court has to review, as it has the potential to overturn decades of Attorney General interpretations and blanket prohibitions that have driven more than one legislator from office, besides the most recent instance involving Senator Castleberry.

Any thoughts on how far you’d like to see the court go?