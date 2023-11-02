Family Heritage Alliance now Family Voice. Kind of thinking the rebranding could have been less.. evil looking.

Apparently, the Family Heritage Alliance is attempting to take the organization in a new direction by changing their name and rebranding with a logo.

A somewhat sinister looking logo..

Together we will speak with a strong voice – the Family Voicehttps://t.co/JjswY5n58N — Family Voice (Family Heritage Alliance) (@FH_Alliance) November 1, 2023

Am I the only one who thinks their new logo looks like something out of Man in the High Castle?

Someone else had an alternate take on it…

Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/A6PcianxLU — South Dakota Department of Propaganda (@SoDakTruth) November 1, 2023

That group has not been the same since they pushed out Dale Bartscher for actually being effective and building bridges.

*Update*



Just saw this one…

Not quite evil, but definitely looks like where the designer got their idea..