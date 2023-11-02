Apparently, the Family Heritage Alliance is attempting to take the organization in a new direction by changing their name and rebranding with a logo.
A somewhat sinister looking logo..
Am I the only one who thinks their new logo looks like something out of Man in the High Castle?
Someone else had an alternate take on it…
That group has not been the same since they pushed out Dale Bartscher for actually being effective and building bridges.
*Update*
Just saw this one…
Not quite evil, but definitely looks like where the designer got their idea..
9 thoughts on “Family Heritage Alliance now Family Voice. Kind of thinking the rebranding could have been less.. evil looking.”
Needless and unnecessary attack on a great SD conservative organization.
Most accurate ad for Fivrr, ever
LOL
Oh man you got us good! 😂
Stormin’ Norman does a swell job. Caroline is a fine lady. They do good work.
Just when I thought War College couldn’t get any dumber…
No one cares what they think even if they rebrand. Embarrassing organization.
Family Heritage Alliance jumped the shark when they started attacking Kristi Noem. No one takes them seriously anymore.
Except for Rep. Odenbach apparently.
“No one” even though they had over 450 people at their western stand dinner. I’d say that’s quite an impressive number. It was an amazing presentation and Coach Joe was so inspiring.
It’s sad that people attack organizations like theirs when these organizations are supposed to hold elected officials accountable. South Dakota is such a politically corrupt state and it’ll always stay this way because certain conservatives could care less about ethics and care more about popularity.