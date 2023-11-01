KELOland: Pipeline opponents may cost South Dakota jet fuel plant said to be largest economic investment in the state’s history

The head of proposed billion dollar sustainable jet fuel plant near Lake Preston noted in a KELOland interview today that they may have to pick up and go elsewhere unless attitudes change for carbon sequestration in South Dakota:

South Dakota could lose its largest proposed economic development project if the carbon dioxide sequestration landscape doesn’t change, Gevo’s chief executive officer said this week.

“If we don’t have resolution, say, in six months, I think I better move to another state. That’s what I think. I need to have a line of sight that it’s gonna happen for real,” Dr. Patrick Gruber, the CEO of Gevo, said Monday in KELOLAND News interview.

and..

But it’s unlikely that investment will happen without a carbon dioxide pipeline that will transport captured CO2 for sequestration, Gruber said.

Producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from carbohydrates, via ethanol, is the most cost effective way and it also has the lowest carbon footprint, Gruber said.

and..

CO2 pipelines and sequestration have met resistance in South Dakota, but it’s part of the future of carbon abatement and renewable and sustainable fuel, he said.