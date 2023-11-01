South Dakota Democrats spamming phones as they try to make 2024 the “Year of the rando”

I’ve had multiple reports over the last week that South Dakota Democrats have taken to sending SMS Spam messages as a recruitment tool to get people to run for office.

The curious messages started popping up last week when one correspondent sent me a snapshot of the text that his daughter received:

The note accompanying it, indicated his “daughter just received this text message. She is not politically active in any way she gets this text out of the blue. They must be really desperate.”

This was followed up a couple days later with another message, with a similar take on candidate recruitment:

You can see the disdainful reply they received.

With state and local races quickly coming into the forefront over the next 60 days, I suppose for the Democrats who have long been in dire straits, they have little to lose by sending text messages out to random people to try to get them to run for office.

God knows the traditional methods of recruiting candidates have largely failed them over the years.

South Dakota Democrats. Making 2024 “The Year of the Rando.”