Thune: Biden’s Border Policies Threaten Our National Security

“We need to use every tool we can to secure the border and keep terrorists and criminals out of the United States.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about President Biden’s failed border policies that have jeopardized our national security. Thune highlighted the third consecutive record-breaking year of illegal border crossings under President Biden, as well as the influx of individuals on the terrorist watchlist who have attempted to enter the country at the southern border. Thune called on the administration to immediately reverse its misguided policies and focus on improving border security and enforcing the law