Governor Kristi Noem endorses Lederman, Rausch & others for SDGOP leadership election on Saturday

In e-mail correspondence sent to Republican county leaders today by SDGOP Vice Chair Linda Rausch, Governor Kristi Noem made it clear that she wants the SDGOP to stay the course as they prepare for the 2022 election cycle.

In the letter obtained this afternoon by dakotawarcollege.com, Governor Kristi Noem set out the mission of Republican leaders for the 2022 election; that they “will have brand new legislative districts to campaign in, and we have even more Republicans to elect to office. We will be defending a U.S. Senate seat, a U.S. House seat, the Governor’s Office, and several other statewide offices.”

In the same letter, Governor Noem endorsed the current GOP Leadership team of Chairman Dan Lederman, Vice Chair Linda Rausch, Secretary Marilyn Oakes, and Treasurer Justin Bell to return for another term of office at the election that will be held at the State Republican Party Central Committee meeting this coming Saturday in Pierre.

The current team, led by Lederman, has managed to win a record number of legislative seats for the party, reducing Democrats to their slimmest number of elected seats in recent history.