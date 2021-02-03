Thune: Senate Democrats Must Leave Behind Partisan Agenda and Prioritize American People
“I still believe that we can come together in this Congress to address the challenges facing our country. But it’s going to require a lot more bipartisanship than we’ve seen from Senate Democrats.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Democrats’ partisan approach to additional COVID-19 relief funding, and noted that Senate Republicans continue to work to reach a bipartisan agreement. Thune also discussed Senate Democrats’ threats to abolish the Byrd rule, which was adopted to prevent abuse of the budget reconciliation process and to protect the rights of the minority in the Senate.
3 thoughts on “Thune: Senate Democrats Must Leave Behind Partisan Agenda and Prioritize American People”
Actually, Senator Thune, as was evidenced by what happened in GA twice for everyone to see (including you and your staff), we don’t really care what the Democrat party is doing right now, because we view what you do and what they do as the same. Either come to the table and address 5G and the election steal, or I’m afraid I’ll have to advocate you don’t get your dinner.
Honestly, I think you’re probably past your last chance to engage with us on this, though ..
Godspeed, John.
We have to save America.
John, you act as if you’re speaking for the majority of Republicans in this State. I have news for you – you aren’t. John will get reelected easily. You know that’s a fact so quit trying to act like you have leverage.
John Dale appears to be aware of the fracture that has occurred in the Republican Party nationally.
You do not appear to be aware.