I see Democrats are back on Facebook trying to encourage Billie Sutton to give it another go for Governor after the 2018 race:
But over the past 4 years, they seem to have selective amnesia as to why Sutton lost.
Part of it was leftover from a fairly divisive primary election for Republicans, which I don’t know will happen again.
And there was the other part.. where once you started looking at his record, Sutton just wasn’t anything that people proclaimed him to be:
Increased taxes, fairly wiggly on the life issue, and way too comfortable with the policies of Bernie Sanders.
I don’t know if a re-run of the race is going to go as well as some Democrats think it will be.
6 thoughts on “I see Dems are trying to talk Billie into running. Did they forget about why he lost?”
South Dakota chose Noem over Sutton. That was a big mistake. Sutton is an honest man who actually cares about the people of this state. Noem doesn’t care about anyone but herself.
Is that you Cory?
I’d be curious what she polls against Herseth and Billie.
More South Dakotans voters for weed than for Noem.
I regret voting for Never Home Noem- Sutton is a good man with South Dakota values. Remember when Lindsay Noem said he was too Washington for us? She was talking about herself. Noem used South Dakotans, she used us to catapult herself into the national scene. We were left in the dust long ago.
Noem. No thanks.
She’s running for president in 2024. She wants to be governor for two more years so she has a job in the meantime. She will absolutely be focused elsewhere during those two years, just as she has for the last two years.
She’s vulnerable. If you bootlickers don’t see that, well, it’s because you’re bootlickers.