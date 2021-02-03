I see Dems are trying to talk Billie into running. Did they forget about why he lost?

I see Democrats are back on Facebook trying to encourage Billie Sutton to give it another go for Governor after the 2018 race:

But over the past 4 years, they seem to have selective amnesia as to why Sutton lost.

Part of it was leftover from a fairly divisive primary election for Republicans, which I don’t know will happen again.

And there was the other part.. where once you started looking at his record, Sutton just wasn’t anything that people proclaimed him to be:

Increased taxes, fairly wiggly on the life issue, and way too comfortable with the policies of Bernie Sanders.

I don’t know if a re-run of the race is going to go as well as some Democrats think it will be.