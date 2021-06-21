Governor Kristi Noem increases standing among potential GOP Nominees for President, out polls former Vice President Pence and Rand Paul in straw poll

This just popped up in my in-box.

In a recent straw poll, Governor Kristi Noem is increasing her standing among potential GOP Nominees for President, and finds herself in the middle of the pack, as she’s tied with US Senator Tom Cotton, and out-polls Rand Paul, and former Vice President Mike Pence:

On Saturday, the Centennial Institute surveyed respondents at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver and asked them to vote for all the candidates they approve of for president in 2024.

In a field of both conservative and liberal candidates, Haley fell to the back of the pack of right-wing personalities, with 19.14 percent approving of her running.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly garnered the most support among respondents — 74.12 percent and 71.43 percent, respectively. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) garnered the third greatest amount of support (42.86 percent), followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (39.35 percent), Sen. Tim Scott (35.58 percent), Gov. Kristi Noem (29.92 percent), Sen. Tom Cotton (29.92 percent), Sen. Rand Paul (27.76 percent), Donald Trump Jr. (24.80 percent), former Vice President Mike Pence (21.56 percent), Sen. Josh Hawley (20.22 percent), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (20.22 percent), and Haley, with remaining candidates — nearly all of which are Democrats, garnering less than three percent.