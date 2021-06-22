Top Republicans form ballot committee to back ballot measure reform

State Senator Lee Schoenbeck and State Representative Job Hansen are in the news today, as they’ve apparently formed a ballot measure committee to support the notion that ballot measures that are going to cost taxpayers more than 10 million should be subject to a 3/5 vote – the same as any legislative measure would:
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck and Rep. Jon Hansen have formally filed with the Secretary of State a committee to financially back the passage of Constitutional Amendment C, a proposal to require three-fifths approval for ballot measures that would raise taxes or force state government to spend $10 million or more within five years.
Predictably, Rick Weiland, who makes money running ballot measures for out of state organizations in South Dakota was crying about the Republican’s efforts.
