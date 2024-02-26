Governor Kristi Noem tied for first in CPAC poll for Trump running mate

Governor Kristi Noem is tied for first in a CPAC poll for who attendees thought should be Donald Trump’s running mate in the upcoming presidential election. According to The Hill:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy were tied for first place as Republican grassroot activists’ preference for former President Trump’s vice presidential pick. Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gave Noem and Ramaswamy 15 percent each when asked whom they believed Trump should pick as his running mate for 2024.

Further bolstering Governor Noem’s chances is that if you’ve ever met Kristi, she’s pretty down to earth and not leaning towards being a crackpot like Ramaswamy, as keeps coming up in anecdotes.